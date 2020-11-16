Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,064 as 129 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

Two more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 924, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 55, followed by Bokaro (13) and East Singhbhum (12), the official said.

The state now has 2,952 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,02,188 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 10,186 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official added.

