Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling INDIA bloc on Thursday decided to pass a resolution against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from the Jharkhand Assembly during the monsoon session.

The alliance also decided to give 'logical replies to the question of the opposition' during the session.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

The monsoon session begins on Friday and will conclude on August 7. There will be five working days.

"Several issues were discussed during the meeting, including the SIR issue in Bihar. The INDIA bloc is against the decision of the Election Commission, and we also protest this," Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who chaired the meeting, told reporters.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hikes Durga Puja Grant to INR 1.10 Lakh, Waives Taxes; Opposition Calls Move 'Politically Motivated Handout'.

The CM said they also discussed how constitutional institutions are being "misused" by the Centre.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said that they have decided to pass a resolution against the SIR from the assembly during the session.

Soren said that they would also raise their voice for the separate Sarna religious code and hike in OBC reservation.

Kishore said all members have been asked to be prepared to give 'logical replies to all the questions of the opposition.

The main opposition BJP will decide its strategy for the monsoon session during its legislature party meeting on Friday.

Earlier, Jharkhand Speaker Rabindranath Mahato held an all-party meeting and expressed hope for cooperation from all the members for a smooth and successful session.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)