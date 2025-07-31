Hyderabad, July 31: A 13-year-old girl from Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district was rescued from an illegal child marriage after swift intervention by a school teacher and authorities. The Class 8 student had reportedly been married off on May 28 to Srinivas Goud, a 40-year-old man from Kandiwada. The case was exposed when the girl confided in her teacher, who quickly informed local officials, including tahsildar Rajeshwar and the police, prompting immediate action.

According to police, the girl lived with her mother and brother. Her mother had discussed her plans to marry off her daughter with their landlord; a mediator arranged the alliance with the much older man, and the marriage ceremony took place in May. Visuals shared with police showed the girl standing in front of the man, holding a garland, and the marriage was officiated by a priest in the presence of his wife. Child Marriage in India: 2 Lakh Child Marriages Prevented During Past Year but 1 in 5 Girls Still Wed Below Legal Age, Says Union Minister Annapurna Devi.

Following the rescue, the girl was relocated to a Sakhi Centre, a government-supported shelter for women and children in distress, where she is receiving counseling and protection. District Child Protection Officer Prawin Kumar confirmed the authorities are probing whether the girl was forced into a sexual relationship, which would invoke charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act—a law that criminalises sexual relations with minors. HC on Child Marriage: Ban on Child Marriage Applies to All Religions; Overrides Muslim Personal Law, Says Kerala High Court.

Police have arrested and charged the groom, his wife, the girl's mother, the mediator, and the priest under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. This incident contributes to the ongoing issue of child marriages in the region, despite legal safeguards and government measures against the practice.

