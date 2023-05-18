Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Two non-local labourers were killed, while seven others sustained injuries when a mini-bus overturned on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pulwama district, officials said.

The accident took place near Gujjar Bakarwal hostel in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Two labourers from Madhya Pradesh died on the spot while the injured were taken to a hospital. A case has been registered, officials said.

