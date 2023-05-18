Mumbai, May 18: Good news for those looking to buy affordable houses in Mumbai, as the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) is releasing an advertisement for over 4083 houses in the city. The announcement will be made on Monday, May 22. The last date for submission of the Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2023 application is June 26. The draw for Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2023 will be declared on July 18. With this, many dreams of purchasing a house in Mumbai will come true.

Those who wish to apply for Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2023 can apply and register themselves on the official website of MHADA at lottery.mhada.gov.in. The last draw was carried out in 2019 and was held for only 217 houses.

How to Apply For MHADA Lottery 2023:

Those who wish to apply for MHADA lottery 2023 can log on to the MHADA website at lottery.mhada.gov.in and create their login ID. Basic information is required to be filled in for creating a login ID. Select the scheme and shortlist the locations. Fill in information like income group, reservation category (SC/ST/Open) and different quotas. Confirm the details and pay the registration fees online through debit/credit card, NEFT/RTGS net banking, or a demand draft. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) can be paid till February 06, 2023.

According to the MHADA notification, these houses will be in Pahadi Goregaon, Vikhroli's Kannamwar Nagar, Antop Hill, Borivali, Malad, and Dadar. Of 4083 houses, 2788 have been allocated for the Economically Backward Group, 1022 for the Lower-Income Group, 132 for the Middle-Income Group, and 39 for the High-Income Group. It must be noted that registration for Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2023 can be done from the same day itself. Marathi Films in Cinema Halls: Maharashtra Government to Fine Theatre Owners Rs 10 Lakh If Marathi Movies Not Shown for Four Weeks in a Year.

The lowest income group includes 1947 houses in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Pahadi Goregaon, 417 in Antop Hill and 424 in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, totalling 2788 houses. The low-income group includes a total of 1022 houses, of which 736 are in the Pahadi Goregaon. The remaining houses are located in Dadar, Saket Society (Goregaon), Gaikwad Nagar (Malad), Patrachawl, Old Magathane (Borivali), Charkop, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikrant Society (Vikhroli), Gavanpada. Konkan MHADA Lottery 2023 Result Out; Know How to Check the List of Lucky Winners For 4,640 Houses.

Apart from these, MHADA's Mumbai Mandal has provided 132 houses for the middle-income group. These houses are in Dadar, Tilak Nagar (Chembur), Sahkar Nagar (Chembur), and Kandivali. Meanwhile, only 39 houses have been allocated for the upper-income group, and these houses are located in Taddev, Lower Paral, Sion, Shimpoli, and Tunga Powai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).