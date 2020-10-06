Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Tuesday took strong exception to the alleged bungling and regional bias in the selection of personnel in the fire and emergency services department and sought an independent probe into the matter.

It said the selection list of drivers and firemen should be kept on hold till the conclusion of the enquiry.

The Fire and Emergency Services J&K released selection lists for the post of drivers (98) and firemen (598) on October 3.

Aspirants from Jammu alleged that less than 10 per cent candidates have been selected from the province and more than 90 percent are from Kashmir in both the lists.

"The issue requires immediate intervention by the Lt Governor to order an independent probe into the entire selection process and stern legal action as per law against all those behind playing with the careers of the meritorious youth,” The JKPCC said, reacting to media reports on allegations of bungling including leakage of the paper.

The JKPCC Chief Spokesperson said unless exemplary punishment is given to those indulging in such illegal and unjust actions, the youths would not trust any such selections in future.

"All tall claims of fairness in the selections of all kinds under UT regime has been shaken by this selection list besides series of arbitrary actions in the recent months post Aug 5, last year whereby several selections were quashed and recalled causing great loss and Injustice to the educated youth", Sharma said.

The party said that BJP's “hollow slogans” have been proven false and fake as the “misrule” and the system of alleged favoritism, nepotism and corruption during its coalition government is continuing now too besides the injustice and discrimination with the deserving youth of the region.

"The BJP has no explanation why merit was ignored and there was regional imbalance and discrimination with the Jammu region under its coalition regime and now why under its direct rule, the same injustice has occurred to the deserving and meritorious youths not only in this selection but also various other actions regarding selections,” he added.

Serious questions are being raised over the recently issued selection lists for the posts of drivers and firemen in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services with many aspirants from Jammu alleging leakage of examination papers and those from Kashmir pointing out bungling in selection list.

Aspirants from Kashmir region alleged that majority of the candidates whose names have appeared in the list are 8th or 10th class pass outs and just a few with higher qualifications have appeared in the selection list.

