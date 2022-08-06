Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated renovated Bakshi Stadium which was damaged in the 2014 floods.

It was chosen to open this stadium today as it is the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which is now constructed on FIFA guidelines. The stadium has been renovated at the cost of Rs 50 crores.

LG Manoj Sinha on the inaugural function said, "Bakshi Stadium has been home to the dreams of players and helped them to showcase their talent to the world for the longest time. This is that Bakshi Stadium that filled the hearts of many with inspiration and hope."

"Today in Kashmir valley, on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, I dedicate this renovated, accredited stadium to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all the sports enthusiasts," he added.

A large number of sports players participated in the inauguration function where different matches of Football were being held.

Former Indian Football player, Ishfaq Ahmad said, "I am extremely happy as the construction work was going on since 6-7 years due to which only one ground was available for all the matches and now it's ready and the ground looks incredible."

"History of Football is attached with this Bakshi Stadium and now I really hope some good matches will be hosted here in the future. I urge the administration to host international level matches here as the stadium is constructed on FIFA guidelines and is ready for it," he added.

Another Rugby player, Rashid said that people from far-off places have come to the Bakshi Stadium today to give their performances.

"This will give players an opportunity to showcase their talent and move ahead with their game. Bakshi Stadium has revived hope for all the players," she added.

Former Indian Cricket player, Parvez Rasool who was present at the inaugural function said, "I believe the infrastructure for Football is being built up rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. This will bring out more Football stars from the region. The initiatives that the Sports Council is taking now, I definitely think sports in India has a very bright future."

The restoration of the Bakshi stadium started in 2016 after it was damaged in the floods of 2014. National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) and the Government of India are jointly getting the stadium restored at the cost of fifty crore rupees. (ANI)

