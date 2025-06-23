Ranchi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Monday discussed preparations for the upcoming nationwide workers' strike on July 9 during its two-day state level meeting.

The party members resolved to make the event a success in Jharkhand.

CPI (ML) state secretary Manoj Bhakt said various other issues were also discussed during the meeting such as expansion of the organisation.

"We have decided to make the nationwide workers' strike a success in Jharkhand. The strike has been called to protest against the anti-people and pro-corporate policies of the central government," he said.

The state committee members from across the state participated in the two-day meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday.

