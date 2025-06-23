Mumbai, June 23: A disturbing incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a 60-year-old woman suffering from skin cancer was found dumped in a garbage. The alleged incident came to light on Saturday morning, June 21, when the elderly woman was discovered in a garbage dump in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. It is learnt that the senior citizen was abandoned in a pile of garbage by her grandson.

According to a report in Mid-day, the incident came to light at around 8:30 AM when the woman was found dumped in trash on a road leading to Unit No 32 in Goregaon's Aarey Colony. Soon after the incident came to light, the police were alerted. They immediately reached the spot and were shocked to find the elderly woman lying in a pile of garbage. It is learnt that the woman suffering from cancer was found in a pink nightdress and a grey petticoat. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

Cooper Hospital Admits Cancer Patient After Eight Hours

After being rescued, the woman was first rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital, but the hospital allegedly refused to admit her, citing a lack of facilities. Later, she was taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors suggested cops take her to another hospital after performing a cursory check-up. All this while, the woman was accompanied by Constable Rathod and female police constable Nikita Kolekar. Amid this, the elderly woman's condition started worsening as no hospital was willing to admit her. However, the police kept putting in efforts, and after eight hours, the woman was finally admitted to Cooper Hospital.

Woman Claims Grandson Dumped Her

Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Dean of Cooper Hospital, confirmed the incident. He said that Gaikwad has an ulceroproliferative growth on her nose and cheek. "The provisional diagnosis is basal cell carcinoma", he added. Later, the woman confirmed her identity as Yashoda Gaikwad (60). In her statement, Gaikwad told cops that she used to live with her grandson in Malad. Yashoda also claimed that her grandson dumped her beside the garbage on Saturday morning, June 21. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on ‘Anupamaa’ TV Show Set in Film City Complex in Goregaon; No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

Gaikwad also shared two addresses with cops - one in Malad and another in Kandivali; however, locals could not confirm her identity when cops visited the locations. Cops have launched a search to trace Yashoda's family. They have also circulated her picture across all police stations in Mumbai. Cops are also scanning CCTV footage of Aarey to trace how Gaikwad was brought to the garbage dump in Goregaon.

