Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 2 (PTI) Four people who came to appear for an interview for jobs in Jharkhand's Hazaribag civil court were arrested on Saturday allegedly for producing forged admit cards, a police officer said.

The four, all from Bihar's Nalanda district, were caught during verification of the admit cards of candidates on the court premises, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

On the directives of the district and sessions judge of Hazaribag Civil Court, Satya Prakash, they were handed over to the police.

Interviews for 104 vacant posts in the civil court have been going on.

It was found that the interview of the four candidates, for whom the admit cards were issued, had already been held on November 29. They had applied for grade 3 and 4 jobs.

The SP said the four arrested people were being interrogated to know their motives.

