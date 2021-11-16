Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday said it will cover all eligible beneficiaries under its Universal Pension Scheme and has allocated Rs 100 crore for it.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on November 15, the statehood day of Jharkhand, launched the social security programme, which proposes a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to every citizen above 60 years of age.

The government has created an open window to cover all eligible beneficiaries of the pension plan and the implementation process has been made simple, a statement said.

People were required to submit ration cards to avail of such a scheme earlier but this provision has been abolished under the new rule, and beneficiaries can show their voter identity cards to get registered under the pension programme.

"Going beyond the set target of giving pensions to the limited beneficiaries, now the government aims at incorporating every eligible beneficiary under the Universal Pension Scheme. A revolving fund of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for it," the statement said.

Every citizen above 60 years of age, except income taxpayers, will now be covered under the scheme, it said.

"Widows and destitute women above 18 years of age are eligible for the benefits of the pension scheme. Additionally, single women, above 45 years, are entitled to pension benefits," the statement said.

Mukhyamantri Rajya Vridhavastha Pension Yojana is available to anyone above 60 years of age, and an applicant should not be a taxpayer. Mukhyamantri Rajya Nirashrit Mahila Samman Pension Yojana is available for widows or destitute women above 18 years of age and single women above 45 years.

The CM has directed officials to ensure that not a single beneficiary is left behind and every application received for pension should be resolved within 30 days.

Under the ambit of social security, different pension schemes are run by the central and state governments.

"But, due to limited targets, every year many people are deprived of the benefit. Given this, the incumbent government launched Universal Pension Scheme to cover every eligible beneficiary. This scheme is being implemented through the Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security," the statement said.

Jharkhand's citizens with disabilities and above five years of age, can avail benefits of Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swavalamban Protsahan Yojana, while a pension scheme is available for anyone suffering from AIDS, it said.

People can submit their applications to Block Development Officers in rural areas or to Circle Officers in cities and towns, the statement added.

