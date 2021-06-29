Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday said it has approved a proposal to amend the policy by relaxing norms related to compassionate appointment of the dependents of governments servants who die during the course of the service.

Also it said it has cleared another proposal to raise the government's contribution to National Pension Scheme (NPS) to 14 per cent of the basic salary from the current 10 per cent in line with the Centre, which in turn would cost Rs 342 crore to it.

The decisions were taken in the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The Cabinet in its meeting today approved amending the policy related to compassionate appointment of the dependent of the deceased government servant during the service period.

"Approval was also given to enhance the state's contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) to 14 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance," Soren said in a tweet.

A state government official explained that under the amended policy for compassionate appointments, the government has relaxed norms regarding mandatory Hindi typing for appointment and now the candidate will be provided a certain timeframe to attain the required typing speed.

The official said the state will incur additional Rs 342 crore on increase in NPS to 14 per cent of the basic salary of state employees from the present 10 per cent and added that it will be effective from July 1, 2021.

The cabinet also gave go-ahead to implementing the centrally sponsored scheme "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana" in the current financial year 2020-21 at a cost of Rs 85.70 crore.

The official said that the cabinet also granted nod on getting approval of the Governor for formation of Online Electronic Filing (e-filing) Rules for the Courts/Tribunals under the state of Jharkhand.

Approval was also given for the formation of the corpus fund for the Jharkhand State Crop Relief Scheme under the Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry Department.

In order to preserve the tribal culture of the state, the name of the holy places of the tribal community such as Sarna/Jahersthan/Hadgadi/Masna has been changed to "Sarna/Jahersthan/Hadgari and Masna Protection ".

