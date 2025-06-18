Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) In a bid to prepare the students of Jharkhand for the IT sector, the state government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL Training and Staffing Services.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Education Minister Ramdas Soren and senior officials were present at the event.

The School Education and Literacy Department signed the MoU for the ‘TechBee: Early Career Programme'.

Under this agreement, students who have completed 12th grade from 24 districts of Jharkhand will be enrolled in the placement-linked HCL TechBee training program. It aims to equip students with professional skills and technical training for the IT sector, according to an official release.

“This initiative will pave the way for future generations. Through this programme, students will gain a clear path towards a successful career,” Soren said during the event.

He added that HCL Tech would visit schools across the state to provide information about the programme.

“If students complete the course, they will be provided with employment opportunities. We encourage other companies running similar programmes to come forward, and the government will support them,” Soren stated.

