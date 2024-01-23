Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) As many as 550 writers and artists across a vast array of nationalities as well as recipients of major awards will participate in the upcoming 17th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), starting from February 1.

The five-day literary extravaganza, to be held at Hotel Clarks Amer, is based on the theme of 'Stories Unite Us'. It aims to explore the transformative power of literature, how it reflects society, and brings people together.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Missing Woman Teacher Deepika Found Killed, Body Buried in Mandya's Remote Area.

As in the previous years, the festival will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages and host sessions that focus on literary works in languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.

"This year's Jaipur Literature Festival is set to captivate with its thought-provoking themes and stellar performances, boasting a line-up of 550 distinguished speakers and artists.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Boat Capsize: One Woman Dead, Five Others Missing After Boat Overturns in River in Maharashtra.

"We invite all book lovers to partake in this literary extravaganza in Jaipur, as together we endeavour to carve another significant chapter in the history of world literature," Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts -- producer of JLF -- said at a press conference.

The Festival, set to conclude on February 6, will feature the likes of 2023 Booker-Prize winning author Paul lynch, British classicist Mary Beard, English historian-broadcaster Tom Holland, hollywood actor-writer Kal Penn, acclaimed Hindi novelist and writer Mridula Garg and award-winning author of three novels Nilanjana S Roy, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)