New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the admission process for its Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

The online submission of application forms started on May 23 and will continue till 11.50 pm on June 16, 2025. The correction window for the application form will be open from June 17 to 18.

The first merit list is expected to be released on June 27, followed by the second on July 5 and the third list on July 14. The final deadline for admission and registration is August 14, 2025.

The university issued an official notification on May 23, inviting online applications from eligible candidates who have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2025 examination, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 6.

Candidates can apply online through the official websites --? https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in and https://www.jnu.ac.in --? using their NTA application number and date of birth as login credentials.

JNU has advised applicants to carefully go through the e-prospectus and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before submitting their applications. Further details, including intake capacity and programme-specific requirements, are available on the university's admission portals.

The physical verification of selected candidates will be conducted on multiple dates in July including -- 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 28th, and 29th -- and again on August 13 and 14 for candidates selected in the final merit list.

The university may also issue a final call for admission against vacant seats by August 8. Applicants are encouraged to stay updated through the official websites for any changes or additional announcements.

