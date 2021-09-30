New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University held its fifth convocation in a virtual mode on Thursday with over 500 students graduating from the university.

The university's vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar congratulated the students and thanked faculty members for their contribution at a time when the entire world was grappling with the ill-effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the function was organised in a virtual mode.

"This year has unfolded a series of events that have made us grow even more resilient in our objective to pursue and achieve excellence. The fact that the university has been able to produce so many graduates at a time when not only India but the entire world is grappling with the ill effects and the aftermath of the pandemic speaks volumes about the quality of effort that the research scholars and faculty members have put into their work," Kumar said.

"It is a matter of great pride for the entire JNU community that for the fifth consecutive year, our university has been ranked as number two among the universities in India in NIRF rankings," he added.

The JNU V-C spoke about the initiatives taken by the university during the pandemic, which included setting up vaccination camps and providing psychological counselling to members of the JNU community.

"The university adopted the National Education Policy 2020 and also took a decision to set up a medical college. The university is also in dialogue with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to establish a state-of-the-art research centre for rare diseases," he said at the event.

In order to carry out multidisciplinary and trans disciplinary research, the university has formed special interest groups, Kumar said, while stressing that the research output has been higher than previous years despite the pandemic.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the Visitor to the university, congratulated the scholars who achieved PhD degrees along with their supervisors and the university.

"Our educational institutions such as JNU have a fundamental role in disseminating quality education and to empower the masses and the youth to contribute to the process of nation-building. After a gap of more than three decades, we now have the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with us. The efforts have been made to provide holistic education to every child and youth in India.

"Based on the foundation of accessibility, affordability, equity and quality, this visionary document will help create India that our ancestors and the great philosophers had dreamt of," Pradhan said.

In this year's convocation, more than 550 PhD degrees were conferred to the research scholars.

With the establishment of new schools and centres during last couple of years, such as School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Special Centre of Disaster Studies, Special Centre for National Security Studies and Special Centre for Study of North East India, the number of PhD degrees will further increase in the coming years, a statement from the university said.

