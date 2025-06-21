Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Jorhat Military Station with immense zeal and enthusiasm. More than 1,000 officers, troops, families, children, civilian staff and locals participated in the large-scale conduct of the annual event at Lichubari.

Nabajani Deka, a local and a Yoga Guru, who is also the headmistress of the Army School Pre-primary wing, steered the proceedings for the day, demonstrating and organising 'Asanas' as per the prescribed Protocol. Participants from all age groups from within and outside the station benefited from the event.

It was preceded by a yoga quiz, organised for Army School Students on June 20, and the winners were felicitated during the Celebrations.

The Yoga Day proceedings culminated with a mandatory 'Sankalp' by one and all present to embrace the Yogic exercises as part of modern-day lifestyle before dispersing from Lichubari Greens, the venue at the Jorhat Military Station.

The Air Force Station in New Delhi also celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

"The gathering was inspired by the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a visionary tone for global wellness and unity," IAF said in a post on X.

"Unified in breath and balance, Air Warriors performed yoga asana in unison, fostering wellness, resonating with the IAF motto of People First Mission Always," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Yoga Day celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together. The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from the event held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying the day highlighted how yoga 'unites' the world.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Yoga unites the world! Glad to see immense enthusiasm all across the planet for International Day of Yoga."

"I took part in a Yoga Day programme in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. People from all walks of life also joined. Here are some glimpses," the post reads.

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a striking sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ustrasana (Camel Pose) at Puri Beach.

Below the sculpture, the theme for this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", was written. Pattnaik's sand art highlighted the significance of yoga, promoting awareness about its benefits for mental peace and well-being. His creations are typically accompanied by vibrant colours and intricate designs. (ANI)

