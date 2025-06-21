Saharanpur, June 21: Two men were killed, and another was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley rammed into their motorcycle here, the police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that late Friday night, three friends, Ayush (20), Udit (22) and Arnav (21), were riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley, laden with wood, rammed into their bike from the front on the Nakur-Sarsawa road. MP Road Accident: 4 of a Family From UP Killed in Mishap After Sports Utility Vehicle Collides With Highway Divider in Rajgarh.

Jain further stated that after the collision, the tractor's driver attempted to flee. While Ayush and Udit were killed after getting crushed under the trolley's wheels, Arnav sustained serious injuries. A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals, after which all three men were taken to the primary health centre, where doctors declared Ayush and Udit dead. Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

The injured Arnav was referred to a higher centre for treatment. The police sent the bodies of Ayush and Udit for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. The officer added that the police seized the tractor-trolley, and efforts are on to apprehend the driver.

