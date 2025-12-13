Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the new Himachal Pradesh BJP headquarters at Majhathai, near Shimla on Airport Road, describing it as "a new energy source" for the party in the state.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation by party workers and was conducted with traditional Vedic rituals, reflecting the cultural ethos of Himachal Pradesh.

Upon his arrival at the site, Nadda was greeted with a grand welcome by party workers. The foundation stone ceremony, which lasted about 45 minutes, featured Vedic rituals led by five priests. Following the ceremony, Nadda unveiled the foundation plaque and offered prayers during the ritual proceedings.

State BJP President Rajeev Bindal briefed the national president on the proposed building's design, layout, and functionality. Nadda also inspected the land and provided suggestions on the structure, organisational requirements, and the building's future utility.

After performing the traditional Kalash Sthapana (ceremonial urn installation), Nadda interacted informally with party workers over tea, discussing upcoming organisational plans and strengthening the party's structure in the state.

Senior party leaders, including State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Siddharthan, were present. Several BJP vice-presidents and a large number of workers also attended the event.

The ceremony concluded amid devotion, enthusiasm, and organisational resolvemarking a significant new chapter for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

