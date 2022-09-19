By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting Tuesday and his packed schedule includes a roadshow and meetings with the party workers.

Also Read | A Prospectus Will Be Published on Monday, After Which Investors Can Subscribe to #Porsche … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Nadda will participate in a meeting with farmers and meet public representatives of the party who won various elections in the state since the last assembly polls.

On the first day of his visit, Nadda will participate in a mega road show in Morbi town.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Shares Jump Over 9% After Rs 20,000 Crore Fund Infusion Announcement in Company.

On the second day of his visit, Nadda will hold organisational meetings at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar. He will be given a detailed report card by the state party leadership about the preparations in the run-up to the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Nadda will also be addressing a Professor Summit on the second day of his visit in which he will address professors and teachers from various academic institutions to talk about the BJP's vision for the country and the contributions made by the Narendra Modi government in the field of education.

Nadda will also be addressing the concluding session of the mayor's conference that is taking place in the state capital. Mayors from over BJP-ruled states will participate in the two-day conference that is taking place in Gujarat.

Nadda will be accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state president CR Patil during the programmes.

BJP will be seeking its sixth term in office in Gujarat polls to be held later this year. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over 27 years with Narendra Modi serving as its longest-term Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)