New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation One Election (ONOE) held a significant meeting on Wednesday, aimed at exploring the economic implications of the proposed electoral reform.

The meeting, as part of the panel's ongoing review of the major electoral reform proposal, was joined by two distinguished economists: Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), and Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking before the meeting, JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary told ANI, "A major aspect of One Nation One Election is how much of an impact it would have on the economy of the country, be it tangible or intangible...So, for all of this, we will get a clarification from the members. Gita Gopinath is a renowned economist, Sanjeev Sanyal is also a renowned economist as well as a Member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council...They will help us in understanding the clarifications. Because this is a major aspect."

Earlier on December 11, Senior Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal presented his views to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation One Election' and is learnt to emphasised that rights of states should be given due prominence.

JPC Chairman Chaudhary, who is BJP's Lok Sabha member from Pali in Rajasthan, had said there was good and constructive discussion during the meeting.

"In the meeting today (December 11), legal expert Kapil Sibal came and clarified on the various of the panel members. This was a very good, healthy, constructive discussion took place on One Nation One Election. Every member regardless of party line raised their questions," he said.

Earlier this month, the Law Commission of India gave its nod to the One Nation One Election (ONOE) Bill, stating it doesn't violate the Constitution's basic structure.

"The experts came, including the Chairman of the Law Commission of India, and the meeting lasted for about three hours. All the members asked for clarification, and then everything will be considered, and the committee will make its recommendation," Chaudhary had told ANI.

"This subject of One Nation, One Election is in the interest of the country because it will solve many problems, whether it's the economic aspect or governance. So the committee is giving everyone a lot of time to present their views," he added.

The JPC is currently reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These Bills, introduced on December 17 in Lok Sabha last year and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country. (ANI)

