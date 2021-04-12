Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Retired judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who gave the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Monday took oath as an 'up-lokayukta' in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yadav was appointed as third 'up-lokayukta' by the Governor on April 6. On Monday, Yadav was administered oath by Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra in the presence of other senior officers," read an official statement.

Yadav was the judge of the CBI special court that, on September 30 last year, acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani and 32 other accused in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court, in its judgment, had said that the demolition was not pre-planned and done by anti-social elements.

The anti-corruption watchdog consists of a Lokayukta and three 'up-lokayuktas'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)