New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu nominated Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with effect from December 26, 2023," the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

As per convention, the post of Executive Chairman of NALSA is occupied by the second-senior judge of the Supreme Court. Previously, the post was held by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who demitted the office on December 25. (ANI)

