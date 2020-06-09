India News | KAC Flight Brings Back 51 Indians to Indore

Indore, Jun 9 (PTI) A Kuwait Airways Corporation's (KAC) special flight carrying 51 Indians who were stranded in Kuwait amid COVID-19 outbreak landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here on Tuesday night.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said the KAC aircraft landed here at 08:17 pm after taking a halt at Delhi where some passengers disembarked.

Also Read | Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

Fifty-one passengers disembarked at Indore airport, she added.

Health check-up of all the passengers was conducted and their belongings were sanitized.

Also Read | Corona Fee Levied on Liquor Withdrawn in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district M P Sharma said that all 51 passengers were sent to quarantine centres where they would be kept for seven days and will also be tested for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)