Tamil Nadu (Madurai) [India], March 28 (ANI): The construction of the Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai is completed and is all set to open for public use from June 3.

The library is being constructed at a cost of Rs 114 crores on Madurai Pudhunattam Roads. Of this, Rs 99 crore has been allocated for building, Rs 10 crore for books and Rs 5 crore for technical equipment.

Kalaignar Library is a 7-storey building that is being built on a 2.13 lakh sqft area. A statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi would also come up in the venue.

Last year, on January 11, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the construction work of the library.

The library will have books, seating and reading for the disabled, and a 250-seat theatre on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there is a children's library where readers can find daily, weekly and monthly magazines and on the 2nd floor, there are books which consist of poems, essays, political, literary, and historical works and books in memory of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Sathiya Moorthy chief engineer of Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial library said that "Kalaignar library has seven floors. And yet the library has been built very rapidly."

"The ground floor is reserved for disabled poeple. The first floor is designed for children. Twenty thousand books will be kept for children along with children's theatres," he added.

Moorthy further stated, "Currently, 98 per cent of the work has been completed. The building will be handed over to the government after all the books are ready by next month. It is a world-class library."

"Kalingar's Library is one of the largest libraries in the Asian continent. 8 thousand to 10 thousand people can use this library at a time" Moorthy added.

A few days ago, Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said that the work of the Kalaignar library being built in Madurai will be completed soon and the CM Stalin will inaugurate it on June 3. (ANI)

