Mumbai, March 28: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission finally received the first dearness allowance hike of 2023. The Centre recently raised the DA hike of its employees by 4 percent thereby taking the dearness allowance rate to 42 percent from 38 per cent. Besides the DA hike, government employees are now eagerly awaiting good news on the Fitment Factor rate.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the Narendra Modi-led government could replace the existing 7th pay commission with a new pay commission, which is likely to be called the 8th pay commission. As per a report in DNA, the government could make an announcement on the 8th pay commission in 2024. However, an official announcement is awaited. 7th Pay Commission: How Pension And Salary Will Increase After 4% Dearness Allowance Hike? Check Latest News Update Here.

Last year in August, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the parliament that the government has no plan to set up the 8th pay commission. However, ever since the release of the DA hike in September 2022, government employees have also been demanding to bring in a new pay commission.

It must be noted that the Central government changes the pay commission rules for its employees every 10 years. A similar pattern was observed during the implementation of the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay commissions respectively. If reports are to be believed, the Central government could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Revise Fitment Factor on March 31 After 4% DA Hike; Check Latest News Update Here.

And if things go as planned then the Centre could implement the new pay commission two years later in 2026. News reports also claimed that the talk regarding replacing the 7th pay commission with a new pay commission can only take place after Lok Sabha election results are declared and a new government is formed at the Centre.

