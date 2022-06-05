Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Bareilly administration has imposed Section 144 in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence and as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on June 10 as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza.

As per the administration, not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in a public place. Protests would also be prohibited during this period.

Also Read | Gujarat: Four Injured in Clash Between Two Upper Class Groups in Surendranagar District.

Section 144 has been imposed till July 3 to avoid any untoward situation like the one that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday.

Also Read | BJP Acts Against Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Media Chief Naveen Jindal for Making Insulting Religious Comments.

The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur

Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops that were opposed by the other group, said the police.

Meanwhile, the state police on Saturday said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds.

Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added the Kanpur CP.

The four people arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We'll further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," said Meena.Uttar Pradesh police confirmed that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out yesterday in Kanpur.

"Some people tried to ignite communal tension in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while another six were arrested today. Three FIRs were filed. Total 36 people identified so far," said Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)