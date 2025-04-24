Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Apr 24 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved taking action based on the recommendations of the COVID-19 inquiry commission's 'second interim report' regarding the "misuse of funds and other shortcomings" in the purchase of equipment and medicines.

Retired Judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, who is heading the inquiry commission investigating alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power, submitted the second interim report of 1,808 pages to CM Siddaramaiah on April 4.

"... we have accepted the second Cunha report today and have discussed what further action needs to be taken," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

According to official sources, citing the cabinet's approval of the COVID-19 inquiry commission's first report on October 10, 2024, the cabinet has now decided to approve the necessary action in accordance with the law and as per rules, on the recommendations mentioned in the second report regarding the misuse of funds and other shortcomings.

As per reports, the commission's second interim report has recommended the registration of 176 criminal cases and the recovery of Rs 128 crore from vendors and officials, citing irregularities in payments.

The second interim report consists of a total of seven volumes, four of which focus on the scams and irregularities that took place within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction.

Officials said the details related to the scams in the Bommanahalli zone, South zone, West zone, and Yelahanka zones of the BBMP are in separate volumes.

The remaining three volumes cover the scams in Bengaluru Urban district and Rural district, as well as in Gadag and Koppal districts, they added.

The Justice D'Cunha Commission was formed in August 2023, and the preliminary or first interim report was submitted on August 31, 2024.

At that time, Law Minister H K Patil had said the commission had recommended the recovery of Rs 500 crore.

The government subsequently decided to form a Cabinet subcommittee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, to oversee further action on the report.

Later, a high-level committee was constituted to set up a separate unit for further investigation.

Last year, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said the commission recommended the prosecution of then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B Sriramulu.

