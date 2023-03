Shivmogga (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the release of Rs 5 crore for the development of Allamaprabhu's birthplace.

Speaking after unveiling the 51-foot-tall statue of Shivasharane Akkamahadevi at Udutadi, and inaugurating the Yatra place on the lines of Akshara Dham and various development works in Shikaripura Assembly constituency, the CM promised to release the grant of Rs 10 crore for the PG building of the Women's University and development of Shivanapaada.

Calling Shikaripura a god's land, the CM said a plan is afoot to develop the place with focussed efforts in the fields of agriculture, education, and spirituality, with the objective of making it a model taluk.

"(Former CM BS) Yediyurappa gave us the strength to face challenges and my relationship with him is like that of a father and his son. It is above politics. The former CM has developed this constituency fully," Bommai said, heaping praise on the former CM.

Bommai said the soil of Shikaripura still bears the footprints of the Sharana Kula, who undertook an expedition of the state from here, taking with him the Sharana culture and preachings. The Anubhava Mantap in Basava Kalyana is the seat of power where people learned about the Kayaka community.

Further lavishing praise on his predecessor, Bommai said, "Yediyurappa always fought against injustice and never dreamt of becoming the CM. He won the love and confidence of the people by serving them continuously. His mantra is self-confidence and strength and he was ready to take the world on. He is currently spreading the message of Akkamahadevi as he travels from Uduthadi up to Sri Shaila Mallkirjuna. Yediyurappa has provided Rs 600 crore for the Basava Kalyana and the next ten generations will remember him. He has carried forward the revolution started by the Shivasharanas way back in 12th-century," he said.

The CM said Yediyurappa has also given Rs 45 crore for Kanakadasa's Kaginele, and Rs 14 crore for the development of Baada including the fort and the palace.

"Yediyurappa fought for 35 years without even being in power. Only two leaders, Ramakrishna Hegde and Yediyurappa, brought mass leadership to Karnataka politics. There is no question of his retirement as the people will not allow them to retire. He has a permanent place in the hearts of people. His services will be available to the State in different forms. The need of the hour is for leaders who contribute to nation-building."

Murugharajendra Swamiji of Anandapura, Yediyurappa, Ministers Govind Karjol, B.A.Basavaraj, MLC Kumar Bangarappa, and MP B.Y.Raghavendra, among others, were present at the event.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls later this year. (ANI)

