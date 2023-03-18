The 60-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He is believed to have died of natural causes.Actor Lance Reddick, who rose to prominence for his role in the hit TV show "The Wire" and also played a major role in the "John Wick" movie franchise, has died aged 60.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his publicist Mia Hansen told the French AFP news agency on Friday.

Reddick played the straight-laced and incorruptible police captain Cedric Daniels in the popular US drama "The Wire" set in Baltimore.

