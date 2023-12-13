Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed shock over the Lok Sabha security breach and called for a fair investigation into this "act of violence".

Stating that there is a lapse in the security system, he said it is the duty of the Union Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public.

“Attack on the Parliament building is shocking and disturbing and I condemn this act of violence. It is a relief that all the members of the Parliament are safe. Despite the high security, the occurrence of such an incident is indeed a shocking development,” Siddaramaiah said.

“If we note that today's attack coincides with the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Parliament 22 years ago (13-12-2001), suspicions arise that there may be other motives behind this. It is worth noting that even during the 2001 attack, there was an NDA government, led by the BJP, in power. This raises several questions about the country's security,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said reports are emerging that the youths "who attacked the Parliament building" today were given passes by Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha.

“If these reports are true, then it implies that these youths might have been known to the MP. If they were not acquaintances, then how were passes issued to strangers? It should be noted that even inadvertent acts of negligence are also punishable under the law,” he said.

“The Parliament building, which is the heart of the nation, is provided with more stringent security than any other place or building. Yet, how did these youths manage to enter the Parliament with smoke canisters? Were any insiders involved in this act? Could there be any involvement of external forces behind the youths' actions?” the Chief Minister sought to know.

He said when the security of the nation's Parliament is not ensured, questions about the security of the nation's borders naturally arise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bears the responsibility of answering all these questions, Siddaramaiah said.

Two visitors jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted coloured smoke, triggering panic among the members.

