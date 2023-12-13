Vaishali, December 13: An alleged love affair between a 22-year-old man and a woman turned ugly after he fell victim of an acid attack. A thrice-married woman named Sarita Kumari threw acid on her former lover in Bihar's Vaishali district. The victim identified as Dharmendra Kumar sustained severe burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hajipur. Dharmendra's wedding was scheduled to take place in the next 10 days.

As per Times of India report, the victim, a driver by profession lives in Durgapur Singhwara village under Patepur police station and the accused Sarita also hails from the same neighbourhood. According to police the horrific incident occurred on Tuesday when Dharmendra Kumar received a call from Sarita at 2 am in the morning. Dharmendra reportedly met Sarita just a short distance of 200 meters from his house where she was accompanied with another man. Bihar Acid Attack: Youth Sustains Burn Injuries on Face After Man Attacks Him With Acid for Meeting Girl in Vaishali.

The 25-year-old woman and mother of three children along with her male companion allegedly threw acid on Dharmendra and fled the scene. The victim raised an alarm after the attack. Upon hearing the screams, his family members rushed to the spot and transported him to a nearby hospital with the help of neighbours. He was later referred to Hajipur hospital.

Vaishali superintendent of police Ravi Ranjan said that a case has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement. Sarita who was later taken into custody also confessed to the crime. Reportedly, the woman had separated from her two previous husbands and is currently in the process of divorcing her third spouse. Bihar Shocker: Newly-Appointed Teacher Kidnapped by ‘Pakrauwa Gang’, Forcibly ‘Married’ in Vaishali.

"Dharmendra Kumar had developed a romantic relationship with the woman. However, things took a dark turn after he got engaged with some other woman and ditched Sarita", said Patepur SHO Shivendra Narayan Singh. Police suspects the gruesome event unfolded after Dharmendra had refused to marry the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).