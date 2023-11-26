Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a Jana Spandana programme on Monday from 9.30 am with the aim of providing on-the-spot solutions to the grievances of the public, said officials.

The Chief Minister's secretariat has made all the preparations and the Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal visited the Chief Minister's Home Office Krishna on Sunday evening and reviewed the final preparations.

Also Read | Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew After Attack on Military Armoury.

A total of 20 counters have been set up to receive complaints and two counters have been set aside for people with special needs and senior citizens.

Complaints received will be sorted by department wise will be recorded in the software. After giving the acknowledgement letter to the applicants, the Chief Minister will hear the complaints and suggest solutions.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: Preamble to Constitution Read out at Lok Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh.

The Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister has already issued a circular directing all Government Secretaries / Heads of Departments to be present in person and Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Superintendents of Police and all District / Sub-Division / Taluk level officers to be present at the Krishna.

Aadhaar card or ration card for identification of citizens attending Janata darshan is a must. It will be easy to find the status of the application which is documented.

All preparations have been made in the Chief Minister's Home Office Krishna for the last three days, drinking water, food, toilets and other facilities are being prepared for the citizens who come to submit their grievances, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)