New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to put the draft UGC regulations on hold and initiate broad-based consultations with states, academicians, and other stakeholders, asserting that it was essential to uphold the principles of cooperative federalism.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to the prime minister on the UGC's draft regulations and noted that states and leaders from across the country have come together to oppose these "anti-federal and anti-democratic regulations".

"The ball is now in the Union government's court -- will they compromise the quality of higher education and subvert federalism for their political ends? Or will they listen to the voice of the people?" he said.

In his letter to Modi, Siddaramaiah said the current draft regulations propose removing the state government's role in the selection of vice-chancellors and framing provisions that undermine the autonomy of universities established by state legislatures.

"I write to express my deep concerns regarding the Draft Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2025, issued under the UGC Act, 1956," the Karnataka chief minister said.

"While we all uphold the importance of maintaining high standards in higher education, it is imperative to recognise that the Constitution of India provides a clear framework for the roles and responsibilities of the Union and state governments in this domain," he said.

Siddaramaiah said entry 66 of the Union List empowers the Centre to coordinate and determine standards in higher education, but this must not be stretched to exclude states from their rightful role in the governance of universities established under state laws.

The states bear the lion's share of financial and administrative responsibility for higher education, the senior Congress leader said.

Going by the Ministry of Education's data, states account for 85 per cent of revenue expenditure on education, he said while pointing out that Karnataka, in particular, has made substantial investments in higher education to promote inclusivity, innovation, and excellence.

"Such steps disregard the constitutional limits of entry 66 and undermine the cooperative federalism that is foundational to our polity," Siddaramaiah said.

"I am particularly concerned by the proposal to allow individuals without teaching or research experience to be appointed as Vice-Chancellors. Universities are intellectual sanctuaries, and their leadership must be entrusted to those who deeply understand academia and can inspire generations of students and scholars," he said in the letter to Modi.

History has shown that Karnataka, with its rich tradition of educational excellence, has produced some of the finest university leaders, he said.

The involvement of the state government in the selection process has only enhanced the quality of higher education, Siddaramaiah said and added that it is neither constitutionally justified nor administratively prudent to dilute this participatory framework.

The Union government's approach to higher education reeks of political motives aimed at centralising power and undermining the autonomy of States, he alleged.

"By systematically excluding state governments from critical decision-making processes, such as the selection of vice-chancellors and imposing unilateral regulations through the UGC, the Union government is furthering an authoritarian agenda that disregards the federal structure enshrined in our Constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

He termed the move a "blatant overreach" that is "not only a constitutional violation but a calculated attempt to erode the democratic rights of states, control academic institutions, and stifle dissenting voices within the education sector".

"Such authoritarian tendencies are a dangerous precedent, harming the very fabric of cooperative federalism and the inclusive development of our nation," the Karnataka chief minister said.

"Therefore, I strongly urge you to put the draft UGC Regulations,2025, on hold and initiate broad-based consultations with states, academicians, and other stakeholders," Siddaramaiah said.

Such a deliberative approach is essential to uphold the principles of cooperative federalism and ensure that the higher education system remains robust and inclusive, he said.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of strengthening India's educational landscape while respecting the constitutional rights of states and fostering a spirit of partnership.

