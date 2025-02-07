New Delhi, February 7: With the results for the Delhi Assembly elections set to be announced on Saturday after the counting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published Assembly-wise votes polled. Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal posted on social media platform X, questioning the Election Commission, saying: "Despite multiple requests, the Election Commission has refused to upload Form 17-C and the number of votes polled at each booth in every constituency. AAP has created a website (transparentelections.in), where we have uploaded all the Form 17-C data for each constituency. This form contains detailed information about the votes cast at each booth.”
He continued: "We will release data for each constituency and booth throughout the day, so every voter can access it. This is something the Election Commission should have done to maintain transparency, but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do so.” Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: Counting of Votes for Polls on February 8; AAP, BJP in Intense Battle for Glory.
Earlier, when the election dates were announced, the Chief Election Commissioner had provided an explanation about the time required for releasing final figures. A similar question had been raised by parties during the Lok Sabha elections, and an open response was given at that time.
The Election Commission, on February 5, the date of voting, released constituency-wise voting data for the Delhi Assembly elections. However, the data does not include votes cast by service voters through ETPBMS, postal ballots cast by AVSC and AVPD (home voting), voters in essential services, and election duty voters. Delhi CEO R Alice Vaz Refutes Arvind Kejriwal’s Allegation Concerning Form 17C on Voter Turnout, Says Rules Duly Followed.
Along with the data, it was mentioned that after the completion of voting, the details of votes cast at each polling station through Form 17-C have already been shared with the polling agents. According to the data released by the Election Commission, a total of 60.54 per cent of voters in Delhi exercised their voting rights.
The total number of voters who cast their votes in this election is 94,51,997, out of which 50,42,988 are men, 44,08,606 are women, and 403 belong to other categories. The voting percentages for the 70 constituencies in Delhi are as follows:
Narela: 61.85 per cent
Burari: 59.48 per cent
Timarpur: 55.98 per cent
Adarsh Nagar: 56.43 per cent
Badli: 63.03 per cent
Rithala: 57.89 per cent
Bawana: 59.46 per cent
Mundka: 60.30 per cent
Kirari: 62.39 per cent
Sultanpur Majra: 60.25 per cent
Nangloi Jat: 59.07 per cent
Mangolpuri: 64.81 per cent
Rohini: 62.15 per cent
Shalimar Bagh: 58.28 per cent
Shakur Basti: 63.23 per cent
Tri Nagar: 62.21 per cent
Wazirpur: 55.65 per cent
Model Town: 53.62 per cent
Sadar Bazar: 60.50 per cent
Chandni Chowk: 55.96 per cent
Matia Mahal: 65.11 per cent
Ballimaran: 63.90 per cent
Karol Bagh: 54.55 per cent
Patel Nagar: 58.07 per cent
Moti Nagar: 58.77 per cent
Madipur: 63.28 per cent
Rajouri Garden: 63.06 per cent
Hari Nagar: 60.74 per cent
Tilak Nagar: 60.05 per cent
Janakpuri: 62.65 per cent
Vikas Puri: 59.07 per cent
Uttam Nagar: 61.66 per cent
Dwarka: 61.96 per cent
Matiala: 60.87 per cent
Najafgarh: 64.14 per cent
Bijwasan: 61.13 per cent
Palam: 62.41 per cent
Delhi Cantt: 59.36 per cent
Rajendra Nagar: 61.25 per cent
New Delhi: 56.41 per cent
Jangpura: 57.49 per cent
Kasturba Nagar: 54.15 per cent
Malviya Nagar: 54.07 per cent
R.K. Puram: 54.01 per cent
Mehrauli: 53.02 per cent
Chhatarpur: 62.79 per cent
Devli: 59.58 per cent
Ambedkar Nagar: 59.47 per cent
Sangam Vihar: 61.08 per cent
Greater Kailash: 54.92 per cent
Kalkaji: 54.59 per cent
Tughlakabad: 56.03 per cent
Badarpur: 56.93 per cent
Okhla: 54.96 per cent
Trilokpuri: 65.28 per cent
Kondli: 62.97 per cent
Patparganj: 60.75 per cent
Laxmi Nagar: 60.87 per cent
Vishwas Nagar: 60.72 per cent
Krishna Nagar: 64.04 per cent
Gandhinagar: 61.01 per cent
Shahdara: 62.58 per cent
Seemapuri: 65.25 per cent
Rohtas Nagar: 65.30 per cent
Seelampur: 68.71 per cent
Ghonda: 61.03 per cent
Babarpur: 65.86 per cent
Gokalpur: 68.29 per cent
Mustafabad: 69.01 per cent
Karawal Nagar: 64.40 per cent
