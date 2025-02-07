New Delhi, February 7: With the results for the Delhi Assembly elections set to be announced on Saturday after the counting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published Assembly-wise votes polled. Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal posted on social media platform X, questioning the Election Commission, saying: "Despite multiple requests, the Election Commission has refused to upload Form 17-C and the number of votes polled at each booth in every constituency. AAP has created a website (transparentelections.in), where we have uploaded all the Form 17-C data for each constituency. This form contains detailed information about the votes cast at each booth.”

He continued: "We will release data for each constituency and booth throughout the day, so every voter can access it. This is something the Election Commission should have done to maintain transparency, but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do so.” Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: Counting of Votes for Polls on February 8; AAP, BJP in Intense Battle for Glory.

Earlier, when the election dates were announced, the Chief Election Commissioner had provided an explanation about the time required for releasing final figures. A similar question had been raised by parties during the Lok Sabha elections, and an open response was given at that time.

The Election Commission, on February 5, the date of voting, released constituency-wise voting data for the Delhi Assembly elections. However, the data does not include votes cast by service voters through ETPBMS, postal ballots cast by AVSC and AVPD (home voting), voters in essential services, and election duty voters. Delhi CEO R Alice Vaz Refutes Arvind Kejriwal’s Allegation Concerning Form 17C on Voter Turnout, Says Rules Duly Followed.

Along with the data, it was mentioned that after the completion of voting, the details of votes cast at each polling station through Form 17-C have already been shared with the polling agents. According to the data released by the Election Commission, a total of 60.54 per cent of voters in Delhi exercised their voting rights.

The total number of voters who cast their votes in this election is 94,51,997, out of which 50,42,988 are men, 44,08,606 are women, and 403 belong to other categories. The voting percentages for the 70 constituencies in Delhi are as follows:

Narela: 61.85 per cent

Burari: 59.48 per cent

Timarpur: 55.98 per cent

Adarsh Nagar: 56.43 per cent

Badli: 63.03 per cent

Rithala: 57.89 per cent

Bawana: 59.46 per cent

Mundka: 60.30 per cent

Kirari: 62.39 per cent

Sultanpur Majra: 60.25 per cent

Nangloi Jat: 59.07 per cent

Mangolpuri: 64.81 per cent

Rohini: 62.15 per cent

Shalimar Bagh: 58.28 per cent

Shakur Basti: 63.23 per cent

Tri Nagar: 62.21 per cent

Wazirpur: 55.65 per cent

Model Town: 53.62 per cent

Sadar Bazar: 60.50 per cent

Chandni Chowk: 55.96 per cent

Matia Mahal: 65.11 per cent

Ballimaran: 63.90 per cent

Karol Bagh: 54.55 per cent

Patel Nagar: 58.07 per cent

Moti Nagar: 58.77 per cent

Madipur: 63.28 per cent

Rajouri Garden: 63.06 per cent

Hari Nagar: 60.74 per cent

Tilak Nagar: 60.05 per cent

Janakpuri: 62.65 per cent

Vikas Puri: 59.07 per cent

Uttam Nagar: 61.66 per cent

Dwarka: 61.96 per cent

Matiala: 60.87 per cent

Najafgarh: 64.14 per cent

Bijwasan: 61.13 per cent

Palam: 62.41 per cent

Delhi Cantt: 59.36 per cent

Rajendra Nagar: 61.25 per cent

New Delhi: 56.41 per cent

Jangpura: 57.49 per cent

Kasturba Nagar: 54.15 per cent

Malviya Nagar: 54.07 per cent

R.K. Puram: 54.01 per cent

Mehrauli: 53.02 per cent

Chhatarpur: 62.79 per cent

Devli: 59.58 per cent

Ambedkar Nagar: 59.47 per cent

Sangam Vihar: 61.08 per cent

Greater Kailash: 54.92 per cent

Kalkaji: 54.59 per cent

Tughlakabad: 56.03 per cent

Badarpur: 56.93 per cent

Okhla: 54.96 per cent

Trilokpuri: 65.28 per cent

Kondli: 62.97 per cent

Patparganj: 60.75 per cent

Laxmi Nagar: 60.87 per cent

Vishwas Nagar: 60.72 per cent

Krishna Nagar: 64.04 per cent

Gandhinagar: 61.01 per cent

Shahdara: 62.58 per cent

Seemapuri: 65.25 per cent

Rohtas Nagar: 65.30 per cent

Seelampur: 68.71 per cent

Ghonda: 61.03 per cent

Babarpur: 65.86 per cent

Gokalpur: 68.29 per cent

Mustafabad: 69.01 per cent

Karawal Nagar: 64.40 per cent

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).