Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): The management of a government college in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru has decided to hold a meeting with the parents in connection to the dress code in the college following an alleged protest by students seeking permission to wear saffron shawls in protest against Muslim women wearing hijabs in classes.

Speaking to ANI on phone, College Principal Professor S Anantha informed that the parents have been asked to attend a meeting on January 10 to decide on the dress code for students.

"Earlier, the previous principal had made a uniform dress code, for the benefit of students. Three years ago, when the same issue turned into a controversy, a parents' meeting was held, in which a decision was taken hijabs and saffron shawls should not be worn to the college," Anantha said.

Reportedly, a few days back, some students in the college boycotted classes for allowing some other students to wear hijab. They also demanded, if they are allowed to wear hijabs, they must also be allowed to sport saffron scarves and shawls. (ANI)

