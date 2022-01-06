Bengaluru, January 6: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday. The boy was reportedly stabbed to death by friends after a brawl broke out between them over a non-payment of Rs 1,200. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Jilani. The incident took place in the Amruthnagar area of the city. The money was reportedly borrowed by one of the youths of the group from another friend. Tamil Nadu: 54-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death After Dispute Over Money In Coimbatore; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Rs 1,500 was borrowed by a youth named Mani from a friend named Lalith almost a year ago. He returned only Rs 300. On Tuesday, an altercation broke out between the friends over the non-payment of the rest of the amount. Local residents interrupted and stopped the fight.

As per the report, later in the day, when Jilani was standing with his friends, Kiran, Pavan, Karthik, and a few other youths came and started fighting again over the same issue. They allegedly stabbed Jilani and fled from the spot. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Maharashtra: Woman Murdered By Relative Due to Dispute Over Money In Nashik; Accused Absconding.

However, no arrests have been made in the matter till now. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The deceased was a resident of the Konanakunte area. He worked as a TV mechanic.

