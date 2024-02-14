Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): To discuss the names for the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Congress's Election Committee meeting was held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Wednesday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the president of the KPCC said that for further discussion, the next meeting of the party's election committee will be held in Delhi.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: One Killed in Police Firing As ‘Village Volunteers’ Try To Loot Armoury at Police Training College.

"We have discussed the names recommended by the district ministers, observers, party cadres and survey team. The next meeting will be in Delhi, where we will discuss some more names recommended by the survey team. We have come to an unanimity on various issues," Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.

The Congress has appointed one minister in charge of each Lok Sabha seat to give a report to the party, suggesting a list of probable names the party could consider fielding.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Artisans of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

The AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, RS Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaih, and DK Shivakumar were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday announced its six candidates from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on February 27.

The grand old party has fielded All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken from Karnataka. Along with him, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar will also contest from the southern state.

Ashok Singh will contest from Madhya Pradesh, while former MP Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav have been fielded from Telangana.Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Party MP Rahul Gandhi, the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present.

The grand old party also announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial elections today.

According to an official release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan and Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)