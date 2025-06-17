Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with the state's Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, participated in the World Environment Day 2025 eco-walk in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is known for its greenery and clean environment, which he wants to be adopted by every house.

"We want to encourage our children to save trees and water, ban plastic, and see that they have beautiful air. Bengaluru is known for its greenery and clean environment. So, I want this to be adopted by every house and every child. We have asked them to start a climate club in every school...So, we are starting it from this year," he said.

While addressing the audience at the Vidhan Soudha, Shivakumar praised the beauty of Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, and called it a "garden city."

"This is the fortune of all of us; this is a garden city," he said.

"There is no such Vidhana Soudha in the entire world. Students should come and see Vidhana Soudha. All of us should come and see it. This program could have been held elsewhere. But we have organised a program here to see Vidhana Soudha. This program was supposed to be held on the 5th June. For some reason, it was not possible to do it...The weather here is good. It is raining. I went to Ahmedabad, where the temperature is 40 degrees Celsius by now, but here it is 22," DK Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka DyCM also rode a bicycle back to Vidhana Soudha as part of the event.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that the government was working on ending plastic pollution and that the eco-walk would raise awareness among students and the public.

"We have to save the world, save the environment, save the forests. So, thousands of students are participating in this. Deputy CM DK. Shivakumar has flagged off this Walk...Every year, we celebrate World Environment Day. This is very special because we have to save the Earth. So, this year's announcement is ending plastic pollution. Single-use plastic is very dangerous to mankind and animals...This (Walk) will create awareness among students and people..." Khandre told ANI."

"We have banned single-use plastic, but that has to be transformed into a people's movement. We can make many laws, but laws have to be implemented. We have to seek the support of people and just raise awareness amongst the students. Such programmes will help us..." Khadre added. (ANI)

