Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): With liquor being served in pubs and restaurants of Karnataka under Unlock 4.0 guidelines, pub owners said that footfalls have increased.

With precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers, face masks, and thermal screening in place, pubs and restaurants have resumed their services.

G Kiran Raj, the owner of a pub, said that earlier when services were restricted only to dining there were a few customers.

"The last 4-5 months were the toughest times, and Unlock 4.0 is good news for us. We now see good footfall. There was no business at all during the lockdown. Even when dining started, there were hardly people as they started ordering online. We realised even dining did not bring business. Now, with liquor being served, footfall has increased," said Raj.

"We strictly ensure that the necessary COVID-19 protection protocols are followed here. We cleaned all our furniture properly. Now, we sanitise every seating arrangement with solutions after the customers leave as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the virus," he added.

He further said that measures such as thermal scanning, use of face masks, sanitisers, gloves, and face shields have been made mandatory for the staff.

The staff provides customers hand sanitiser at the entrance, and the temperatures of those entering is checked using thermal scanners. Arrangements have also been made to maintain social distancing among all.

With relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown amid Unlock 4, the Karnataka Government has allowed pubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor. (ANI)

