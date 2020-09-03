New Delhi, September 3: The coronavirus tally in India continued to surge as the country witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 83,883 new positive cases and 1,043 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 case tally in India now stands at 38,53,407. Of the total cases, 8,15,538 are active cases while as many as 29,70,493 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country has mounted to 67,376, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that a total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to September 2. Of the total samples, 11,72,179 samples were tested on Wednesday alone. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the states that reported the highest number of cases in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 8,25,739 with a spike of 17,433 new cases while the death toll crossed the 25,000-mark and stood at 25,195. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, taking its tally to 1,48,569 and the toll to 7,727. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russian Trade Minister Administered Sputnik V, Says 'Feeling Fine After Experiencing Slightly Higher Temperature'.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,990 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,39,959, With 98 more fatalities, the death toll in the southern state rose to 7,516. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that India has been reporting one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world. The Ministry said the figure is further declining to 1.76 percent as on date against a global average of 3.3 percent. It also said that COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world.

Globally, the coronavirus cases inched closer to 26 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 8,61,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The report states that as of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,934,466 and the fatalities rose to 861,512. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,113,160 and 185,704 respectively, according to the CSSE.

