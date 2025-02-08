India News | Karnataka Government, University of Liverpool Ink MoU for Enhanced Collaboration

Karnataka Government and University of Liverpool officials (Photo: CM of Karnataka/X)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Government of Karnataka and the University of Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster greater cooperation in education and research.

The MoU was signed on Friday at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence, Cauvery.

Also Read | Delhi Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes Begins, Who Will Win, AAP or BJP or Congress?.

CM Siddaramaiah, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, and Minister of Higher Education, MC Sudhakar were present at the signing ceremony, along with Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool.

The MoU was signed by Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council Division, James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor,and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool.

Also Read | Delhi Election Result 2025 Today: Counting of Votes To Begin Soon, AAP Eyes Third Term, BJP Aims Comeback After 27 Years.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation activities, education cooperation, and establish a joint working group to take the partnership forward.

LK Atheeq, Additinal chief secretary to CM Siddaramaiah, S Selvakumar, IAS - Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, IAS - Commissioner for Industrial Development, Department of Industries and Commerce, KG Chandrasekhar, Executive Director, Karnataka higher education council and others were present.

Earlier on February 7, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveiled the logo of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival at Cauvery Residence.

On this occasion, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries were also present, as per a official statement.

The 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival will take place in Bengaluru from March 1 to 8.

Around 60 countries will participate in the festival, showcasing 200 films in various languages, including Kannada, across 13 theatres, according to Karnataka CM media group.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival on March 1.

The upcoming festival will reportedly feature 14 sections, three of which will be a competition category -- Asian, Indian and Kannada. Other sections include contemporary world cinema, FIPRESCI Critics Week, bio-pics, Kannada popular cinema, and films from little-known languages.

The festival will also host various academic events such as seminars, workshops, and masterclasses, aimed at enhancing the knowledge of filmmaking practitioners, audiences, and students. Through these academic initiatives, BIFFes seeks to promote a deeper understanding of film art, medium, market trends, and historical milestones in contemporary filmmaking. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)