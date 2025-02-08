New Delhi, February 8: All eyes will be on the Delhi election result 2025, for which counting of votes is beginning at 8 AM today, February 8. By the evening, it will be clear whether Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains the power or the BJP cross the majority and form the government. The official website of the EC - results.eci.gov.in - provides constituency-wise and party-wise live updates on the Delhi election result. We at Latestly also bring you timely live news updates on the Delhi assembly elections results 2025, including initial trends, names of winning/losing candidates and party-wise seat numbers. AAP or BJP or Congress, who will win the Delhi elections 2025? Catch the Delhi elections 2025 results live news updates here.

The 70-member Delhi assembly went to polls in a single phase on Wednesday, February 5. The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections will see a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. For the AAP, the elections represent an opportunity to secure a third consecutive term, building on its previous successes in the city. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has been riding high on victories in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, is aiming to reclaim ground in the Delhi Assembly. The Congress party is working hard to revive its influence in Delhi. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is vying to retain power, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, are hoping for a strong comeback for the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Voter Turnout

Delhi saw a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on February 5, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to data, this year’s voter turnout is the lowest since 2008, when just 57.8% of eligible voters participated. North East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.25%, while South East had the lowest at 56.31%, the poll panel's voter turnout application said.

What Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Predicted?

Most exit polls projected a largely favourable picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting its victory in the national capital. A majority of poll agencies have forecast a clear lead for the BJP-led NDA, while two agencies have given an edge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to put up another dismal performance, similar to previous elections. Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were voted back to power with a massive mandate as the party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The party dropped just five seats and less than a percentage point in vote share from its stellar 2015 showing. BJP secured eight seats, while Congress failed to open its account.