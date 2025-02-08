Security arrangements in place ahead of counting of votes in National Capital on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin shortly.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between the BJP and AAP, stating that the BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats, AAP 32-37 seats, and Congress one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll projected 51-60 seats for the BJP and 10-19 seats for AAP, while giving zero seats to Congress. People's Insight exit poll estimated that the BJP could win 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

WeePreside exit poll predicted AAP could secure 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

DCP West Delhi Vichitra Veer spoke about security arrangements at the counting center near Tihar Jail.

"Three-layered security is deployed outside the strong rooms. We have identified the sensitive spots and we are planning flag marches in those areas to give a message that sufficient force is available and we are committed to maintaining peace in the area...There will be some restrictions on the movement of vehicles around the areas of the counting centres...", he said on Friday.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades. (ANI)

