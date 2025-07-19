Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for each MLA's constituency as part of its ongoing push to enhance development across the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar said, "We had made this decision in the budget. About Rs 8000 crores of funds were allocated for this. We will give this fund to the ruling and opposition MLAs. The funds have been given for public works, rural development, and the discretion of the MLAs."

However, the opposition BJP has raised objections, alleging that the Congress-led government has allocated Rs 50 crore exclusively to its own party MLAs.

In a post on X, BJP state president BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, "Are you the Chief Minister for Congress MLAs or for the state of Karnataka? In an attempt to save your wobbling Chief Minister's chair, to pacify the internal discontent within Congress, and to satisfy disgruntled Congress MLAs, you have released Rs 50 crore in funding under the Chief Minister's Constituency Development Program exclusively for the constituencies of Congress MLAs. You, who boast of having presented the budget 17 times, have tarnished the sanctity of the budget and displayed nepotism, proving yourself to be a hypocritical socialist."

Calling the decision an insult to the democratic spirit, Vijayendra said, "The concept of a just society is "equal opportunity for all, equal share for all." However, your government's approach is akin to "butter for one eye, lime for the other." You have acted in a manner that gives the "lion's share" to Congress MLAs and a "rabbit's share" to opposition MLAs, making decisions that insult the spirit of the Constitution and the values of democracy. Do not forget that you are the Chief Minister of the state. You seem to have forgotten that there are voters who supported Congress even in the constituencies represented by opposition parties. Your politics and the behaviour of the Congress party are steeped in deceit, narrow-mindedness, envy, and vindictiveness."

The Karnataka BJP Chief further claimed that since coming to power, the Chief Minister have not taken a single step toward development.

"With insecurity looming over your position as Chief Minister, you have resorted to desperate measures to cling to power, engaging in selfish politics driven by favouritism and abandoning statesmanship," BY Vijayendra said.

He emphasised that in a healthy democratic system, it is the duty of opposition parties to point out the flaws and shortcomings of the government's administration and to play a constructive role in supporting people-centric governance.

"However, your behaviour, treating opposition parties as enemies, is a symbol of tyranny that undermines the constitutional framework," he said.

"Under the leadership of your Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has abandoned the culture of respecting democratic values. This is precisely why your party has been nearly eradicated across India. In Karnataka, too, due to your poor governance and authoritarian attitude, there is no doubt that your party will be relegated to the sidelines," Vijayendra added. (ANI)

