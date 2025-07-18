Mumbai, July 18: Ganeshotsav, a festival with a rich 100-year tradition in Maharashtra, has now been accorded the status of a ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ (State Festival). From this year onward, the government of Maharashtra will directly participate in the celebrations and take steps to elevate the festival to national and international prominence.

The detailed roadmap for this initiative was announced on Friday in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar.

In his statement to the House, Minister Shelar said: “Maharashtra is a land rich in art, culture and tradition. It is blessed with the legacy of saints, social reformers, great leaders, warriors, spiritual thinkers and an inclusive heritage. This sacred land of the Deccan has been intellectually vibrant and socially united, laying the foundation for the state’s economic, social and cultural progress. Ganeshotsav has played a crucial role in fostering this unity. The centuries-old tradition of domestic Ganesh celebrations, and the decades-old public Ganeshotsav culture, are proud symbols of Maharashtra’s cultural and social harmony.” Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

“The social and cultural significance of Ganeshotsav must be known to the world. The time has come to blend our traditions with modernity, strengthen this culturally significant platform, unite all stakeholders, promote tourism, preserve our rich rituals and customs, and establish Maharashtra firmly on the global map. For this, the Government of Maharashtra has decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav as a State Festival, while anchoring the celebration across Maharashtra’s diverse geographical and cultural landscape.”

“To keep the traditional essence of the festival intact while embracing modern elements, and to ensure every citizen of the state, directly or indirectly, feels connected to the celebrations, it is essential to declare Ganeshotsav as a state festival. The Government of Maharashtra will play a facilitative and enabling role in this.” Famous Ganesh Temples in India To Visit During Ganeshotsav: From Siddhivinayak Temple to Karpaka Vinayakar Temple, Visit These Religious Places on Ganesh Chaturthi.

He further said that a dedicated State Festival logo for Ganeshotsav will be launched, statewide cultural programs showcasing Maharashtra’s rich art, culture and traditions will be organized not just within Maharashtra but also in locations with significant Marathi populations outside the state and even abroad. Lecture series on the significance of Ganeshotsav and a special Spiritual Theatre Festival during the period will be organised.

