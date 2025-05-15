Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued an interim order restraining the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from initiating any coercive measures against Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

The directive comes in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to one Aishwarya Gowda.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, who passed the interim order, also granted the ED the liberty to seek its modification or vacation at a later stage.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Arvind Kamath, appearing for the ED, raised strong objections, claiming he was not afforded a fair chance to argue against the plea.

Kulkarni approached the court seeking to declare an ED raid on his premises as illegal and to quash the agency's May 2 summons served to him.

The ED's actions stem from its investigation into Aishwarya Gowda, who, along with her husband Harish K N and others, is accused of defrauding multiple individuals of large sums by promising high returns and threatening those who questioned the scheme.

The agency claims the couple collected vast amounts in cash, gold, and other valuables, later defaulting on their promises.

The ED raided multiple locations on April 25 and 26 and claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and Rs 2.5 crore in unaccounted cash, which it has labelled as 'proceeds of crime'. Gowda was arrested on April 25.

According to the ED, financial links were found between Gowda and Kulkarni, prompting raids at properties associated with the legislator. Kulkarni, however, has publicly dismissed the allegations, insisting that he is being targeted due to political reasons.

In his petition before the High Court, Kulkarni urged for the quashing of all ED actions against him in this matter and sought protection from any coercive steps until the case is resolved. The High Court's interim order will remain in effect until further hearings on the matter take place.

