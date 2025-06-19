Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations of land encroachment against former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas to clear the illegal encroachment of government land in Survey No. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79 of Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district belonging to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

A single-judge bench of Justice ES Indiresh heard the petition filed by former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, objecting to the illegal formation of the SIT.

It is apparent that the state government has not formally issued any notification after the order formed by the SIT on January 28. In this context, the order formed by the SIT and the subsequent summons issued to Kumaraswamy have been stayed till further hearing.

The court also ordered that notices have been issued to the Revenue Department and the Ramanagara Tahsildar.

Senior advocate Uday Holla, who argued for Kumaraswamy, said, "A notification should be issued after the SIT is formed. However, summons have been issued to Kumaraswamy without doing so.

Therefore, the order for the formation of the SIT should be quashed." Advocate A V Nishanth is representing Kumaraswamy.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has denied land encroachment allegations, stating he legally purchased the land 40 years ago. Before leaving for New Delhi, he said he had not received any notice and accused the Congress government of targeting him.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy asserted the matter had been investigated multiple times and vowed to challenge the government's actions legally.

"I have never engaged in any illegal activities in my life. The land in question was purchased 40 years ago, and I will fight against this government's conspiracy through legal means," said Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

He added, "I have served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice. I have never encroached on land, nor have I engaged in any illegal activities. This island I purchased 40 years ago. Even if the government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be issued at least 15 days in advance as per the law. However, I have not received any notice or official communication till now." (ANI)

