Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), September 1 (ANI): As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries out the "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Monday demanded that the Dharmasthala issue should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since it has become an "international scandal."

He alleged that Hindus and their culture were being targeted due to the issue.

Also Read | 'Read the Judgment Before Speaking on It': NDIA Bloc's Vice-Presidential Candidate Sudershan Reddy Retorts to Amit Shah's 'Naxalism' Comment.

"We welcome the SIT investigation. However, the scandal is going on (being talked about) in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Pakistan and by the BBC and Al Jazeera. Thus, we are demanding an NIA investigation. They are targeting the Hindus and their culture. We have to expose this toolkit. Which international fund is coming to India? The Congress people in Karnataka are supporting the toolkit, that's why we are protesting today. Save Hindu. Save Dharmasthala. Save Chamundeshwari temple," Ashoka told ANI.

"We welcome the SIT probe, but it is an international scandal and issue. Thus, we are demanding that NIA investigate the issue," he added.

Also Read | Afghanistan Earthquake: India Sends Assistance After 6.0 Magnitude Quake Kills Over 800 People, EAM S Jaishankar Dials Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the agenda for the "Dharmasthala Chalo" convention was to punish all conspirators who spread false propaganda about the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Speaking to the reporters, Vijayendra said, "The much-awaited 'Dharmasthala Chalo' is organised here. More than 1 lakh people, including devotees of the Dharmasthala temple, will assemble here today. Our intention is very clear. Our agenda is not political."

"The agenda is all the conspirators' false propaganda that has been carried out for Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, which has to come to an end immediately," he added.

The opposition BJP in Karnataka is holding a massive convention in Dharmasthala today to protest the state government's decision to investigate allegations made by an individual.

BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said that this gathering was not for politics, but to stop accusations against religion in the state. A convention is being held in response to the ongoing false propaganda against the sacred Dharmasthala region.

Meanwhile, Congress workers on Monday protested against the BJP and Janata Dal Secular workers in Bengaluru, who have been demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala.

The protesters alleged that the BJP was creating a false narrative against the Congress-led Karnataka government and confusing people in the name of the Dharmasthala issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)