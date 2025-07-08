Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to declare MM Hills as a 'tiger reserve' and submit a proposal after consulting residents.

The directive followed a meeting chaired by the minister with senior forest department officials, including the principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden.

Khandre instructed them to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and prepare the proposal accordingly.

He also ordered that strict measures be implemented to prevent unnatural wildlife deaths and human casualties due to wild animal attacks.

Officers and staff must be held accountable for incidents within their respective jurisdictions, he said.

The directive comes in the wake of the poisoning deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26. Three people, including the owner of a poisoned cow consumed by the big cats, have been arrested.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Khandre recommended the suspension of deputy conservator of forests Y Chakrapani for "negligence and dereliction of duty."

Two other officials have already been suspended in connection with the incident, and departmental inquiries have been recommended.

Highlighting that Karnataka has around 40,000 sq km of forest land, Khandre said physical surveillance alone is a major challenge.

To enhance monitoring of wildlife movement and combat poaching, forest encroachment, and illegal logging, he stressed the need for technology-driven surveillance, including AI tools, drone cameras, and CCTVs along forest boundaries.

A centralised command centre will be established to monitor footage and track both wildlife and poaching activity, he said.

During the meeting, Khandre also directed officials to compile a list of vacant posts in the forest department and initiate recruitment.

For essential roles, he permitted immediate contract-based appointments and asked officials to submit proposals for procuring vehicles and equipment for forest and wildlife protection.

He further emphasised the importance of building trust with communities living near forest areas.

Forest officials, he said, must maintain friendly, cooperative relations with residents and create awareness about the importance of conservation.

"Children from these border villages should be given talent awards and skill training. Only then will communities actively participate in forest and wildlife conservation," he said, urging officials to take steps to foster such engagement.

